Coated Fabrics Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Coated Fabrics Market Synopsis:

A variety of materials such as polymer, rubber, etc. are used for coating fabrics. It has led to the diversification of the application portfolio of these fabrics. Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study prognosticates that the global coated fabrics market is anticipated to strike a steady CAGR over the projection period 2018 to 2023. The primary factor expected to propel the expansion of the market is the rising applications owing to advancements in technology. Key players are focusing on enhancing certain characteristics of coated fabrics such as tensile strength, wear resistance, elasticity, and elongation. These factors are expected to push the demand for these fabrics and expedite the expansion of the coated fabrics market in the years to come.

The growth of the automotive sector in conjunction with the rising demand for vehicles being observed all over the world has an important role to play in the proliferation of the coated fabrics market. It is extensively used for the production of airbags, car mats, seat upholstery, covers, etc. Thus, the rapid development of the automotive sector is poised to influence the expansion of the coated fabrics market positively over the next couple of years. Similarly, other end-user industries such as the construction industry are expected to contribute substantially to the development of the coated fabrics market in the nearby future.

Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6134

Rapid industrialization is presumed to favor the growth of the coated fabrics market across the review period. The increasing use of conveyor belts, protective clothing, and PTFE tapes are poised to fuel demand for coated fabrics in the forthcoming years. However, the coated fabrics market is highly capital intensive which is expected to restrict the growth of the market over the next few years.

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the global coated fabrics market has been segmented into polymer coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, and fabric backed wall coverings.

By application, the coated fabrics market has been segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, construction, and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players profiled in this MRFR report are Omnova Solutions Inc (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Takata Corporation (Japan), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Mauritzon Inc (U.S.), Isotex S.p.A. (Italy), ContiTech AG (Germany), Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (U.S.), Heytex Bramsche GmbH (Germany), Serge Ferrari Group (France), and Trelleborg AB (Sweden).

Industry News:

In February 2019, researchers at the University of Maryland have developed a fabric that automatically regulates the amount of heat that passes through it to cool down or insulate depending on conditions. The fabrics are made from specially engineered yarn which is coated with a conducting metal.

In February 2019, IKEA, a Swedish-founded multinational group, has announced the launch of its an indoor air-purifying curtain, Gunrid, in India. The curtains are coated with a mineral-based surface that helps in breaking down of common pollutants.

In June 2018, a team of researchers at MIT has announced the development of a type of coating for fabrics adds water-repellency to natural fabrics and are proven to be more effective than existing coatings. The coatings have long polymers with perfluorinated side-chains.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical assessment of the global coated fabrics market encompasses five major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific has been forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR over the assessment period. The upswing witnessed in demand for automobiles is projected to aid the proliferation of the coated fabrics market in the years to come. Also, the rapid developments in the industrial sector of the region have necessitated the adoption of protective clothing which is poised to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the coated fabrics market in the upcoming years.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312