Coated Fabrics Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

Fabrics that are coated, treated or covered with various substances, to make them stronger and more resistant to weather conditions are known as coated fabrics. Coatings substances include polymer, rubber, resins, or any other coating which best suits the purpose. Coated fabrics differ in terms of applications. Some products are used in transportation, commercial tents, industrial, furniture as well as some are used in books, wall coverings, and clothing’s.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Coated Fabrics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
By Company
Mehler
Saint-Gobain
Spradling International
Takata (Highland Industries)
OMNOVA Solutions
Canadian General-Tower (CGT)
Trelleborg
Sioen Industries
Continental (ContiTech)
Seaman Corporation
Invisa(Uniroyal)
Morbern
Haartz
Jinlong New Materials
Anhui Blato
Heytex
Liyang Chengyi Fabric
Wuxi Double Elephant
SATTLER Group
SRF Limited
Kinyo
Bo-Tex Sales
Jinda
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polymer Coated Fabrics
Rubber Coated Fabrics
Others
By End-User / Application
Door Panels and Consoles
Instrument Panels
Air Bags
Other
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Mehler
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Saint-Gobain
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Spradling International
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Takata (Highland Industries)
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 OMNOVA Solutions
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Canadian General-Tower (CGT)
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Trelleborg
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Sioen Industries
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Continental (ContiTech)
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Seaman Corporation
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Invisa(Uniroyal)
12.12 Morbern
12.13 Haartz
12.14 Jinlong New Materials
12.15 Anhui Blato
12.16 Heytex
12.17 Liyang Chengyi Fabric
12.18 Wuxi Double Elephant
12.19 SATTLER Group
12.20 SRF Limited
12.21 Kinyo
12.22 Bo-Tex Sales
12.23 Jinda
