Coated Fabrics Market Analysis, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Leading Key Players Review, Demand and Upcoming Trend by Forecast to 2023

The growth of the global coated fabrics market growth is driven by the growing demand from the transportation and protective clothing applications. In automobiles, coated fabrics are highly used in airbags, car mats, covers, seating upholstery, and trim among others. The enhanced properties of coated fabrics as compared to normal fabrics have paved its way for the protective clothing and military applications. vinyl Coated fabrics are also used to add aesthetic value to clothing mainly to provide leather-like texture at reasonable cost.

Moreover, the escalating construction activities across the globe are also expected to contribute to the revenue of the global coated fabrics market.

Furthermore, the growing use of the coated fabrics in the production of conveyor belts and PTFE tapes is also surging its demand in various regions. However, factors such as unstable raw material prices and presence of stringent regulations are projected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The global coated fabrics market is highly capital intensive in nature. Therefore, it acts as an entry barrier for new market participants.

However, growing research and development activities have led to the development of technologies such as plasma coatings, inkjet deposition, and nanomaterial among others, which is projected to be a major opportunity to the global market.

Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation

The global coated fabrics market is segmented into product type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into polymer coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, fabric backed wall coverings. Among the various product type, polymer coated fabrics were the largest segment in 2016 and are anticipated to show the same trend during the forecast period. The growing applications of the product in automobile airbags and protective clothing is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the segment. The demand for polymer-coated fabrics is expected to rise substantially in the developing economies in the Asia Pacific region.

The fabric backed wall covering segment is expected to witness a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growing implications of the product in the commercial and urban housing sector is contributing to the segment growth positively.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, furniture, construction, and others. According to MRFR analysis, transportation is anticipated to be the largest segment for coated fabrics market, which accounted for over 30% share of the market in 2017. The growing automobile sales in developing countries of the Middle East and Asia Pacific is contributing to the growth of the segment. Whereas, the protective clothing segment is likely to witness propelling growth owing to the growing demand for the product in the industrial sector.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the coated fabrics market in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the review period, 2018–2033. Factors such as growing automobile sector and industrialization are the major factors driving the market growth. North America is anticipated to be the second largest market during the forecast years. The growing safety regulation in the region has propelled the demand for protective clothing, which is a major factor contributing to the market demand.

Competitive Analysis by Coated Fabrics Market:

Some of the key players in the global coated fabrics market are Omnova Solutions Inc (U.S.), Takata Corporation (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)., Mauritzon Inc (U.S.) ContiTech AG (Germany), Isotex S.p.A. (Italy), Graniteville Specialty Fabrics (U.S.), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Heytex Bramsche GmbH (Germany), and Trelleborg AB (Sweden).

