Coated Abrasives Market Value Chain Analysis And Forecast 2019

Coated abrasives are used to grind, scour, clean, abrade or remove solid material by rubbing action or by impact. Coated abrasives market is the second-largest market for abrasives products and is expected to record a strong growth in the near future. Growing demand for coated abrasives from several industries, such as the welding, furniture, jewelry, automotive, foundry and do-it-yourself markets, is expected to drive the coated abrasives market across the globe.

The coated abrasive products find applications in several industries such as auto OEM, auto ancillaries, general engineering, fabrication, furniture and flooring among others. The use of coated abrasives in abrasion applications is rapidly increasing as their use results in better surface finishes with higher productivity. Owing to such striking benefits, majority of the industrial abrasive users consider coated abrasive as a better option over their counterparts.

The higher productivity offered by the coated abrasive systems is anticipated to drive the demand for coated abrasive products in the coming years. Due to the rising popularity of coated abrasives, the manufacturers of cutting tools are designing and developing equipment and machines suitable for coated abrasive systems. Apart from the conventional products, the manufactures of coated abrasive products are focusing their attention on recently introduced products such as nonwoven fabric abrasives, flexible belts, seeded gel abrasives, polyester backed abrasives and wide belts. These recently developed products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of coated abrasives in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for coated abrasives and accounts for almost half of the global market. Growing demand from developing nations in Asia, especially China and India, is expected to drive the demand for coated abrasives in the Asia Pacific market. The rapid growth in industries such as automotive, machinery and fabrication in Asia is anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific market for coated abrasives in the next six years. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe in the global coated abrasives market.