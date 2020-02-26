In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the coal handling system market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Coal Handling System Market to Gather Brimming Revenues by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Famur SA, Metso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the coal handling system market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The coal handling system market is a fragmented landscape with presence of major and small scale players across the globe. The top six companies, including ThyssenKrupp AG, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Metso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., FAM Förderanlagen Magdeburg and IHI Transport Machinery Co. Ltd., collectively account for over 35% share in coal handling system market. Presence of leading market players is majorly concentrated in the European countries. These major players in the coal handling system market are focusing on tapping Asia Pacific region owing to its high potential in the thermal power space.

The main strategy of these key players includes sales of coal handling system through contracts and agreements, and strategic partnerships with local players. For instance, in 2016 Metso Corporation extended its agreement with Sever Minerals in a bid to strengthen its presence in Russia.

Coal Consumption continues to remain robust in power generation, characterized by their low price/calorific value, thereby sustaining sales of coal handling systems worldwide. Imperativeness of coal handling system in effective management of operations in power generation plants has spurred the emphasis of relevant industrialists on efficiency and emission control apropos of coal-based power.

HELE (High Efficiency Low Emission) technology has witnessed an increased adoption in the recent past, as the technology has been deemed to enhance capacity of the plant, while keeping the carbon dioxide emissions in check. Relatively lower consumption of coal per unit of electricity produced, reduced environment footprint, and favorable results apropos of coal-fired power generation’s efficiency, are key attributes of HELE plants which are likely to foster their future penetration into the industry.

Coal handling system being a central aspect in material flow in plants, attention toward optimization of coal handling system has been witnessed recently. Companies are now involved in enhancing the overall coal supply chain by adopting new technologies in a bid to provide efficient coal handling system that feature low power consumption. Coal handling system advancements include pile visualization, monitoring, material tracking and automated stockyard management, to name a few. Automated stockyard management can offer a real-time information on quality of coal stacked on conveyor belts and other coal handling system that can result in safe and efficient supply of coal to coal-fired power plants.

The demand for coal handling system in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in the emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to be on an upswing on the back of growing port capacity expansions. For instance, existing coal handling operations at Mormugao Port are being pushed further enhancing the coal handling capacity of the port. Likewise, the expansion of Matarbari port is the offing. The coal terminal in Matarbari port would handle huge amounts of coal owing to growing coal-powered plants in Bangladesh. This factor continues to remain instrumental in driving the demand of coal handling system, enhancing the lucrativeness of the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, sale of coal handling system in Asia Pacific is also influenced by rising coal production in South East Asian countries that are home to huge coal reserves. Majority of coal reserves are located in Vietnam, India and Indonesia. Against this backdrop, development of new power plants are being commissioned in the region. For instance, India has commissioned 13 GW thermal plants since January 2017 till august 2018 regardless of pollution concerns. In light of these events, coal handling system manufacturers can grasp potential growth opportunities in Asia Pacific in the forthcoming years.

