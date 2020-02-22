Coal Bed Methane Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Competitive Landscape By Leading Players – Essar Oil, Reliance Power, Halliburton, Chevron, Weatherford

Industry Overview

The global coal bed methane market is set to witness significant growth due to increasing focus on natural gas usage for energy consumption. Production of natural gas is witnessing significant growth, on account of the increasing focus on clean energy consumption. Clean bed methane has considerable potential as an abundant clean energy supply, to help replace other diminishing hydrocarbon reserves. Thus, coal bed methane is expected to supplement conventional natural gas supply, adding another environment-friendly component to the total energy mix. On the other hand, high initial capital commitment for well drilling, stimulation, and water handling, and the difficulty in estimation of recoverable volumes in evaluation of coal bed methane proposals hamper the coal bed methane market. The global coal bed methane market is estimated to expand at 4.05% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Highlights

Coal Bed Methane is an unconventional form of natural gas that is found in coal seams. It is primarily extracted from bituminous and sub-bituminous coals. Coal bed methane can be efficiently used as a fertilizer with methane being a source of ammonia used in half of the world’s fertilizer market. Moreover, coal bed methane consists of over 90% methane and can be harvested independently of coal mining in some locations. The factors leading to growing demand of coal bed methane market includes greenhouse gas mitigation, increased safety and productivity in coal mining operations, and the possibility of greenhouse gas capture and storage.

The global coal bed methane market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing adoption of coal bed methane as an alternative to electricity will lower the burden on the national power grids of developing countries. Market growth in this region can be attributed to countries such as China, Australia, and India are the key markets for cola bed methane in Asia Pacific. However, growing demand for sustainable fuel in the US and increased focus on reducing the reliance on conventional sources of natural gas would driver the coal bed methane market in the North America.

Prominent Players

The key players of the global coal bed methane market include Baker Hughes (US), Essar Oil (India), Reliance Power (India), Halliburton (US), Chevron (US), BP (UK), Weatherford (US), Arrow Energy (Australia), Blue Energy (Australia), Conocophillips (US), China United Coalbed Methane Co (China), Encana Corporation (Canada), Far East Energy Corporation (US), Santos (Australia), and Nexen Inc. (Canada), among others. (Germany), among others.

Industry Segmentation

Global Coal Bed Methane Market, By Technology

Hydraulic Fracturing

Horizontal Drilling

CO2 Sequestration

Global Coal Bed Methane Market, By Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Transportation

Others

Global Coal Bed Methane Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

