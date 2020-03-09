Coagulation Disorders Market, 2018-2028 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Coagulation disorder is a condition that affects the way blood normally clots. This clotting process is generally known as coagulation. For the blood to clot, the body requires certain proteins called clotting factors and blood cells called platelets. Normally, at the site of injured or damaged blood vessels, the clotting factors come together and form a fibrin clot. The clot helps in keeping the platelets in place and prevents the blood from flowing out. In people with coagulation disorders, the platelets or clotting factors don’t work the way they should or there’s a deficiency of clotting factors or platelets. When the blood doesn’t coagulate, it can lead to excessive or prolonged bleeding. Absence of the required number of platelets and clotting factors can also lead to sudden bleeding in the joints, muscles or other parts of the body. Majority of the coagulation disorders are inherited. However, some of the coagulation disorders may develop as a result of other medical conditions such as liver disease. Some of the common types of coagulation disorders are hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Von Willebrand’s disease. The diagnosis requires various blood tests to be conducted such as Complete Blood Count (CBC) test and bleeding time test. The treatment of coagulation disorders vary depending on the type of bleeding and its severity. Though the treatment cannot cure coagulation disorders, they can help relieve the symptoms associated with it.

Factors Driving and Restraining the Coagulation Disorders Market



Government initiatives and an increase in healthcare expenditure have improved the quality of healthcare services. This has increase the demand for coagulation disorder test kits and treatments. Increase in the geriatric population will further drive the growth of coagulation disorders market. Increase in population has spurred the demand for diagnostic tests and treatments, this has spurred the growth of coagulation disorders market. However, high costs and risks associated with treatment and tests may have a negative impact on the coagulation disorders market. With technological advances these risks can be minimized. Stringent government regulations may also restrain the growth of coagulation disorders market.

Regional Outlook

The global market for coagulation disorders is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the coagulation disorders market. Increasing number of coagulation disorder cases and high adoption rate for various tests and treatment are attributed to North America’s high market share. Northern Europe is the second large market for coagulation disorders. A steady rise in the demand for test kits and treatments have accelerated the growth of coagulation disorders in Eastern Europe. A surge in the number of coagulation disorder cases and increase in demand for various treatments fuel the growth of coagulation disorders market in Asia Pacific.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players in the coagulation disorders market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Griflos S.A., Abbott, Becton Dickinson, B Braun, Fresenius Kabi, Haemonetics Corporation, Immucor, Kidde-Fenwal and Macopharma,Quotient Limited, NOW Foods, Pure Micronutrients, Bayer AG, Nature’s Bounty Co., Sundown Naturals, Shaklee Corporation, MegaFood, Solgar Inc., Helena Laboratories, VitroScient, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, AB ANALITICA s.r.l. and Randox Laboratories

Segmentation

By Type

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Williebrand’s disease

Factor II, V, X, XII deficiencies

Others

By Test

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Platelet Aggregation Test

Fibrinogen Assay

Prothrombin Time Test

Others

By Treatment

Iron Supplementation

Blood Transfusion

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on overall expenditure on life science research and R&D funding and capital equipment installed base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on life science and biotechnology associated products, technologies, applications and services. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of kits, reagents and consumables among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as laboratory managers, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment and reagent manufacturers, custom solution and service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.