CNG ISO Tank Container Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

CNG ISO Tank Container is made using the cylinder shape with a semi-spherical shape covering each end. The cylinder and semi-spherical shapes provide the strongest structural shape because the circular and spherical shapes provide for equal distribution of stresses throughout the inner area of the tank producing the highest safety available for high-pressure vessels.

The CNG ISO Tank Container industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Limited refueling infrastructures, and higher prices of composite cylinders, are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders. Rising price of raw materials such as metals, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and other components used in manufacturing of CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders are the few challenges inhibiting the growth of the CNG ISO Tank Containers/cylinders market.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Group, Quantum Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Praxair Technologies, Faber Industrie and etc.

The worldwide market for CNG ISO Tank Container is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 65 million US$ in 2024, from 56 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CNG ISO Tank Container in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.