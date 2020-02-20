CNC Router Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Biesse, Maxicam, FlexiCAM, ExelCNC, Thermwood and Forecast to 2024

Global CNC Router Market

Description

CNC router is a computer controlled cutting machine related to the hand held router used for cutting various hard materials, such as wood, composites, aluminum, steel, plastics, and foams. CNC stands for computer numerical control. CNC routers can perform the tasks of many carpentry shop machines such as the panel saw, the spindle molder, and the boring machine.

Scope of the Report:

CNC Router product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, and low-end products, excess capacity. Along with the development of Chinese domestic CNC Router, Chinese domestic CNC Router has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported CNC Router.

Although sales of CNC Router brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the CNC Router field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese CNC Router industry is not only begin to transit to high-end CNC Router products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for CNC Router is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the CNC Router in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Biesse

Maxicam

FlexiCAM

ExelCNC

Thermwood

MultiCam

AXYZ

C.R.Onsrud

Komo

ShopSabre

Heian

Shoda

Tommotek

ART

SolarIndustries

Mehta

Naik

COMP

Shenhui

Ruijie

Lingyue

Huawei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial CNC Routers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Woodworking Industry

Stone working Industry

Metal Field

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 CNC Router Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Industrial CNC Routers

1.2.2 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Woodworking Industry

1.3.2 Stone working Industry

1.3.3 Metal Field

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Biesse

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Biesse CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Maxicam

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Maxicam CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 FlexiCAM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 FlexiCAM CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ExelCNC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ExelCNC CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Thermwood

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thermwood CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 MultiCam

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MultiCam CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 AXYZ

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 CNC Router Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AXYZ CNC Router Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

