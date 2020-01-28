CNC Machining Centres Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global CNC Machining Centres Industry

This report focuses on the global CNC Machining Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CNC Machining Centres development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global CNC Machining Centres market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Haas Automation

Hurco

Makino

Okuma

SMTCL Americas

Yamazaki Mazak

CMS North America

Jyoti CNC Automation

KRUDO Industrial

Komatsu NTC

Mitsubishi Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Table Machining Center

Double Table Machining Center

Multi – table Machining Center

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Automobiles

Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CNC Machining Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CNC Machining Centres development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Single Table Machining Center

1.4.3 Double Table Machining Center

1.4.4 Multi – table Machining Center

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Automobiles

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size

2.2 CNC Machining Centres Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 CNC Machining Centres Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global CNC Machining Centres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players CNC Machining Centres Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into CNC Machining Centres Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in United States

5.3 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

5.4 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in China

7.3 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

7.4 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in India

10.3 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

10.4 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Haas Automation

12.1.1 Haas Automation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.1.4 Haas Automation Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Haas Automation Recent Development

12.2 Hurco

12.2.1 Hurco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.2.4 Hurco Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hurco Recent Development

12.3 Makino

12.3.1 Makino Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.3.4 Makino Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Makino Recent Development

12.4 Okuma

12.4.1 Okuma Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.4.4 Okuma Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Okuma Recent Development

12.5 SMTCL Americas

12.5.1 SMTCL Americas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.5.4 SMTCL Americas Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SMTCL Americas Recent Development

12.6 Yamazaki Mazak

12.6.1 Yamazaki Mazak Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.6.4 Yamazaki Mazak Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Yamazaki Mazak Recent Development

12.7 CMS North America

12.7.1 CMS North America Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.7.4 CMS North America Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CMS North America Recent Development

12.8 Jyoti CNC Automation

12.8.1 Jyoti CNC Automation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.8.4 Jyoti CNC Automation Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Jyoti CNC Automation Recent Development

12.9 KRUDO Industrial

12.9.1 KRUDO Industrial Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.9.4 KRUDO Industrial Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 KRUDO Industrial Recent Development

12.10 Komatsu NTC

12.10.1 Komatsu NTC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction

12.10.4 Komatsu NTC Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Komatsu NTC Recent Development

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric

Continued….

