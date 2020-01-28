CNC Machining Centres Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global CNC Machining Centres Industry
This report focuses on the global CNC Machining Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CNC Machining Centres development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global CNC Machining Centres market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Haas Automation
Hurco
Makino
Okuma
SMTCL Americas
Yamazaki Mazak
CMS North America
Jyoti CNC Automation
KRUDO Industrial
Komatsu NTC
Mitsubishi Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Table Machining Center
Double Table Machining Center
Multi – table Machining Center
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronics
Automobiles
Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
