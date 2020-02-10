CMP Slurry Market is set to account for nearly US$ 3,500 Mn revenues by 2026 | TMR

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.

Various New CMP Steps in Advanced FEOL have Necessitated New Slurry Formations

Advanced logic & memory device nodes create significant demand for greater performance of CMP processes. Increased diversity and the rapid growth in number of non-metal CMP steps have resulted into new emerging requirements such as considerable decline in the process cost to previous device nodes ratio, enhanced planarization efficiency, and near-zero level defectivity. This has further created demand for high tunable as well as dilutable CMP slurries with matched CMP pads & process, in order to acquire the technical and economic objectives.

In the advanced front-end-of-line (FEOL) processes, various new CMP steps require tight process control, selectivities, and different rates for polishing different layer combinations including polysilicon, nitride, and oxide. These varied requirements have necessitated new slurry formations.

Leading CMP slurry producers are identifying requirements for new as well as additional CMP steps, and are delivering new slurry solutions that offer exceptional defectivity and planarization in a stable CMP process. These producers are increasingly investing in R&D for achieving advanced performance, at the same time making the process cost-effective with the help of low point-of-use concentrations of abrasives, exceptional process consumable lifetime, and high removal rates.

As the industry continues to witness accelerated growth, new innovations are being made in CMP slurries, which are likely to help realize success at advanced nodes in next-generation manufacturing. The global CMP slurry market will represent a splendid expansion throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a recently developed report of Transparency Market Research (TMR). Roughly US$ 3,500 Mn worth of CMP slurries are estimated to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Countries in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as South Korea, India and China, are making considerable investments in semiconductor manufacturing to cater the significant demand growth in consumer electronic products. In addition low waged labor has resulted into a rise in global export from these countries. APEJ is projected to be the fastest growing market for CMP slurry through 2026. In addition, APEJ will account for the largest revenue share of the global CMP slurry market throughout the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest market for CMP slurry by 2026-end.

Key Research Findings from TMR’s Report on CMP Slurry Market

While aluminum oxide- and ceramic-based CMP slurry will continue to be the most financially rewarding products, sales of cerium oxide-based CMP slurry will register a relatively faster expansion through 2026

Silicon wafers and optical substrates will remain dominant as well as fast-expanding applications of CMP slurry throughout the forecast period

Competition Tracking

The global CMP slurry market is characterized by the occupancy of several emerging regional manufacturers, who are continuously investing in research and development activities for product innovation. These manufacturers are also expanding their production capacities to meet the growing market demand and grab higher market shares. Established players in the global CMP slurry market such as Cabot Corporation and Applied Materials lead the market with their vast market reach and huge production facilities across several potential regions. TMR’s report identifies key market participants that include Cabot Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Samsung Electronics, FujiFilm, Dow Chemicals, BASF, Applied Materials, 3M, Evonik, and Fujimi Corporation.