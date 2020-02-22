CMOS Image Sensors 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

CMOS technologies are based on arrays of light sensitive pixels, which gather photons of light and convert them to a visible image. CMOS Sensors use multiple transistors to amplify and move the charge provided by incoming photons of light, enabling the pixels to be read individually.

The global CMOS Image Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CMOS Image Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CMOS Image Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aptina Imaging

Canon

Omnivision

Samsung

Sony

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Front side illuminated

Back side illuminated

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Entertainment

Security & Surveillance

Table Of Contents:

1 CMOS Image Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CMOS Image Sensors

1.2 CMOS Image Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global CMOS Image Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Front side illuminated

1.2.3 Back side illuminated

1.2.4 Others

1.3 CMOS Image Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 CMOS Image Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Security & Surveillance

1.4 Global CMOS Image Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global CMOS Image Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global CMOS Image Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CMOS Image Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global CMOS Image Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global CMOS Image Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 CMOS Image Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CMOS Image Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 CMOS Image Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CMOS Image Sensors Business

7.1 Aptina Imaging

7.1.1 Aptina Imaging CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 CMOS Image Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Aptina Imaging CMOS Image Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Canon

7.2.1 Canon CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CMOS Image Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Canon CMOS Image Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Omnivision

7.3.1 Omnivision CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 CMOS Image Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Omnivision CMOS Image Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 CMOS Image Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung CMOS Image Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sony

7.5.1 Sony CMOS Image Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 CMOS Image Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sony CMOS Image Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

