Cloud TV Market: Business Opportunities, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Market Highlights

Globally, the market for Cloud TV is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2017 to USD 3.25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period.

The cloud TV has a high demand among consumers as they can stream content seamlessly from any part of the globe to watch movies, TV shows, videos and other internet information. With the increasing interest of users for TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others is contributing to the market growth of cloud TV. The cloud TV also provides high definition videos. Among the various features that TV cloud provides a few are Web browsing, email communication, online gaming, and support for social networking sites such as Facebook, Skype, Twitter, and others. The growing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV and others are also significant factors that drive the market, as these devices support cloud streaming. The rising demand for high definition resolution is also fueling the market to grow globally.

The growing adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TV and others are also a major factor driving their adoption, as these devices support cloud streaming. Additionally, the rising demand for high definition resolution is also fueling the market growth. Various companies such as Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others provide cloud TV apps and solutions pre-installed on their smart television sets.

Major Key players

Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Ziggo B.V.(Netherlands)

PCCW Limited (Hong Kong)

Charter Communications (US)

Liberty Global plc (UK)

TalkTalk TV Entertainment Limited (UK)

Altice USA (US)

xfinity (US)

Liberty Global (UK)

Brightcove, Inc. (US)

Ooyala, Inc. (Australia)

Segmentation:

By services, the market is segmented into SaaS, IaaS, PaaS

By cloud deployment, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

By streaming, the market is segmented into live streaming and video-on-demand

By end-user, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, consumers, and others

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for cloud TV is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of cloud TV market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is the dominating region due to the presence of various key players working towards continuously enhancing video streaming quality. Early adoption of cloud TV in the region is another factor for dominance as the end users in this region have a high disposable income, that drives the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of cloud TV among the consumers which is driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing infrastructure in the region is also contributing for the market to growth.

