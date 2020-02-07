MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on ” Cloud Testing And ASQ Software Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2027″.
With the growing technological advancements, there is a requirement of continuous testing of application. Conventional mode of application testing are very time consuming, and cost associated with such kind of testing solution is also high. That is why demand for solution to test application on the cloud and for the cloud is rising significantly as high quality, well-performing software across platforms drives business innovation and competitive positioning. Software vendors across the globe are investing huge amount of money in research and development of software that can provide more software centric IT infrastructure to their customer. These software vendors are looking for automated software testing (ASQ), software as a Service (SaaS) and adaptive infrastructure support in the cloud.
Cloud testing and ASQ software facilitates quick access to both superiority solution and support infrastructure to sustain complex software sourcing and dynamic development. Cloud testing solutions require less resources and less infrastructure investment than on-premise ASQ solutions.
Cloud Testing and ASQ Software Market: Drivers and Challenges
The continuous development in cloud computing space is driving the growth of the global cloud testing and ASQ software market. Cloud computing is creating new shift in IT model. Cloud computing facilitates organizations to adopt software as a Service at very low cost. Software as a Service provide business organization a more agile framework and increase their efficiency, at the same time, software as a service is a complex phenomenon and requires continuous monitoring. As organization are deploying more enterprise mobility solution and mobile application, cloud testing and ASQ software vendors are seeing huge opportunity in the market.
However, business organizations’ software needs are changing very frequently, and to cope with these rapidly changing software advancements is very difficult for cloud testing ASQ software vendors, and this is the biggest challenge cloud testing and ASQ software market is facing.
Cloud Testing and ASQ SoftwareMarket: Segmentation
Segmentation on the basis of end-use:
-
SMEs
-
Large Enterprise
Segmentation on the basis of vertical:
-
BFSI
-
IT and Telecommunications
-
Healthcare
-
Retail
-
Energy and Utilities
-
Transportation
-
Others
Cloud Testing and ASQ SoftwareMarket: Key Players
Few of the companies in cloud testing and ASQ software market are: Parasoft, SOASTA, Compuware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Skytap, Micros Focus, SamrtBear and Cast.
Cloud Testing and ASQ SoftwareMarket: Regional Overview
North America poses has largest market of cloud computing, hence poses huge opportunity for cloud testing and ASQ software vendors. Most of the cloud testing and ASQ software vendors such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation are also based in the U.S.
The market of cloud computing in Asia-Pacific region is growing slowly than North America and Europe regions because many of the countries in this region are still skeptical about cloud computing services
