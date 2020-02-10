Cloud Services Policy Controller Solutions Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The study of the “Cloud Services Policy Controller Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Cloud services policy controller is a platform that enables organizations to stand apart from competitors by allowing higher control, visibility, and protection services. Such framework permits on-demand, elastic provisioning for efficient use of cloud resources. The cloud services policy controller assures simple configuration by offering integration APIs and a self?serve web interface for end users. Such interfaces abstract the radical network policy control technology at the core of the structure. The platform incorporates customer?premises equipment (CPE) devices, provisioning systems, and other Ethernet access devices (EADs) to further guarantee interoperability. Cloud services policy controller allows network operators to deliver mobile and fixed business services that are prominent in the market, delivering great value, contributing to churn drop. Cloud services policy controller solutions enable the delivery of differentiated services that offers a persuasive value proposition to businesses.

Cloud Services Policy Controller Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

Cloud services policy controller solutions make business critical services easily available in the cloud, thus enhancing affordability. It also minimizes the requirement of in-house IT expertise. Cloud services policy controller solutions are cost effective and alongside enhance business value which is expected to drive the cloud services policy controller solutions market growth during the forecast period. It permits companies to efficiently address different business vertical requirements concurrently with one approach to service differentiation. Policy control offers configurable, geo-redundant reliability, flexibility and telco-grade performance. It generates increasing revenue through personalized services, while optimizing the utilization of network resources, which is contributing significantly to market growth. Cloud services policy controller solutions approach cloud procurements, and helps them determine which cloud delivery model is best suited to changing business needs. With the cloud services policy controller, network operators can offer a distinctly valuable service that authorizes business customers to understand and effectively manage IT office and site data connections.

However, the cloud services policy must comply with the requirements of agencies or enterprises using it and its enforcement is a major challenge. Furthermore, lack of awareness among enterprises regarding implementation of cloud services policy control solution is expected to restrain the cloud services policy controller solutions market growth during the forecast period. However, such solutions help businesses to enhance their revenue by improving visibility in functioning of business cloud.

Cloud Services Policy Controller Solutions Market – Key Segments

The global cloud services policy controller solutions market can be segmented based on component, solution type, application, and region. The cloud services policy controller solutions market on the basis of component is segmented into software and services. On the basis of solution type, the cloud services policy controller solutions market is segmented into view, control, and protect. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into office and site data management, mobile data management and others. Geographically, the global cloud services policy controller solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Countries such as the U.S. and U.K. are expected to see huge market growth during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of cloud in these regions. The cloud services policy controller allows network operators to offer a uniquely valuable service that empowers business customers to manage their mobile data

Cloud Services Policy Controller Solutions Market – Key Players

Cloud services policy controller is an entirely virtualized platform, developed on the foundation of next-generation networking (network functions virtualization (NFV) standards and software-defined networking (SDN)). Key players operating in the global cloud services policy controller solutions market include Sandvine, Oracle Inc., Teletron Inc., SwiftStack Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Firemon, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Major players are implementing several strategies such as R&D investments, partnerships, acquisitions, production innovation, and others in order to remain competitive in the cloud services policy controller solutions market. For instance, in April 2018, FireMon Global Policy Controller (GPC) introduced a new product that allows frictionless network infrastructure security management for hybrid enterprises.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

