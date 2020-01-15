CLOUD SECURITY SOFTWARE 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 48.46% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Cloud security software offers security to cloud-based services or cloud computing architectures. Cloud security software can be standalone solution or a suite of products. It focuses on key parameters such as data protection, compliance, architecture, governance, as well as identity and access. A typical cloud security solution offers features such as encryption, IAM, endpoint monitoring, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection, and application and messaging security. Cloud security software helps in protecting the cloud content from unauthorized access and theft of data.
The analysts forecast the Global Cloud Security Software market to grow at a CAGR of 48.46 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cloud Security Software market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of cloud security software solutions.
The report consolidates the revenues generated from the following major geographical areas:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, the Global Cloud Security Software Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Cloud Security Software market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Key Vendors
• CA Technologies
• McAfee
• Symantec
• TrendMicro
Other Prominent Vendors
• CipherCloud
• CloudLock
• CloudPassage
• Commtouch Software
• CREDANT Technologies
• CYREN
• HyTrust
• IBM
• Okta
• Panda Security
• SafeNet
• Skyhigh Networks
• ThreatMetrix
• Zscaler
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Global Security Software Market
06.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Share of Global Cloud Security Software Market in the Global Security Software Market
06.4 Global Cloud Security Software Market
06.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by End-user
07.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by End-user 2014
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
08.2 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019
08.2.1 Global Cloud Security Software Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019 (US$ billion)
08.2.2 Cloud Security Software Market in the Americas
08.2.3 Cloud Security Software Market in the EMEA region
08.2.4 Cloud Security Software Market in the APAC region
09. Market Attractiveness
09.1 Market Attractiveness by Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
18. Key Vendor Analysis
..…..Continued
