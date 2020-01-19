CLOUD SECURITY GATEWAYS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Security Gateways – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Cloud security gateways are on-premises or cloud-based security policy enforcement points placed between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to interject enterprise security policies as the cloud-based resources are accessed.

North America region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Cloud Security Gateways market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Security Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T (USA)

Bitglass (USA)

Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

CipherCloud (USA)

Cisco Systems (USA)

Forcepoint (USA)

Fortinet (USA)

Global Velocity (USA)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Logistics

Electronic Commerce

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Security Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware Devices

1.4.3 Software System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Security Gateways Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services

1.5.3 Logistics

1.5.4 Electronic Commerce

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Security Gateways Market Size

2.2 Cloud Security Gateways Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Security Gateways Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Security Gateways Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T (USA)

12.1.1 AT&T (USA) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T (USA) Recent Development

12.2 Bitglass (USA)

12.2.1 Bitglass (USA) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.2.4 Bitglass (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bitglass (USA) Recent Development

12.3 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

12.3.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.3.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Development

12.4 CipherCloud (USA)

12.4.1 CipherCloud (USA) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.4.4 CipherCloud (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CipherCloud (USA) Recent Development

12.5 Cisco Systems (USA)

12.5.1 Cisco Systems (USA) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco Systems (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cisco Systems (USA) Recent Development

12.6 Forcepoint (USA)

12.6.1 Forcepoint (USA) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.6.4 Forcepoint (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Forcepoint (USA) Recent Development

12.7 Fortinet (USA)

12.7.1 Fortinet (USA) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.7.4 Fortinet (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Fortinet (USA) Recent Development

12.8 Global Velocity (USA)

12.8.1 Global Velocity (USA) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.8.4 Global Velocity (USA) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Global Velocity (USA) Recent Development

12.9 Huawei Technologies (China)

12.9.1 Huawei Technologies (China) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Security Gateways Introduction

12.9.4 Huawei Technologies (China) Revenue in Cloud Security Gateways Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Huawei Technologies (China) Recent Development

Continued…..

