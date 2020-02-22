Cloud Robotics 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

The cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics that provides a range of potential benefits for robots by combining cloud computing, cloud storage, and internet technologies. The cloud robotics allows robots to share resources and data with each other. It also collaborates with other machines, smart objects and humans. This opens a new paradigm in robotics that may lead to exciting developments in the coming years. There is an increased interest from academics, governments, and industries worldwide. Also, many end-users have started focusing on this technology and has been slowly gaining global attention towards the same.

The report is segmented by types, connectivity technologies, service models, deployment models and regions. The connectivity technology, 5G, will be the leading technology for its high capacity and low latency. The 5G technology enables the cloud robotics and facilitates the uptake of robots into new applications. According to the deployment model, Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is one of the emerging trends in the market, offering a huge opportunity for the retail industry. As per region analysis, it is expected that Europe will be the leading region followed by North America.

The cloud-connected robots will have a huge growth in IoT technology in the upcoming years. According to Infoholic Research, the “Worldwide Cloud Robotics” market will witness a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The cloud computing technology, smartphones/tablets, and the commercial robotics are driving the market growth. In the next 4–5 years, personal use of robots will be more in reality. The key players covered in this report are Google, Softbank, iRobot, Fanuc and KUKA.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Robotics” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

