CLOUD PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Project Portfolio Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Project Portfolio Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Project Portfolio Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Changepoint Corporation

Clarizen

Microsoft

Mavenlink

Oracle

Workfront

Planview

Innotas

Planisware

Servicenow

SAP

Upland Software

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3420565-global-cloud-project-portfolio-management-market-size-status

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud Project Portfolio Management

Private Cloud Project Portfolio Management

Hybrid Cloud Project Portfolio Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunication and Ites

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Project Portfolio Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Project Portfolio Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3420565-global-cloud-project-portfolio-management-market-size-status

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud Project Portfolio Management

1.4.3 Private Cloud Project Portfolio Management

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud Project Portfolio Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Telecommunication and Ites

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 Government and Public Sector

1.5.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size

2.2 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Project Portfolio Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Project Portfolio Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CA Technologies

12.1.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.1.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.3 Changepoint Corporation

12.3.1 Changepoint Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.3.4 Changepoint Corporation Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Changepoint Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Clarizen

12.4.1 Clarizen Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.4.4 Clarizen Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Clarizen Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Mavenlink

12.6.1 Mavenlink Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.6.4 Mavenlink Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Mavenlink Recent Development

12.7 Oracle

12.7.1 Oracle Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.8 Workfront

12.8.1 Workfront Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Project Portfolio Management Introduction

12.8.4 Workfront Revenue in Cloud Project Portfolio Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Workfront Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com