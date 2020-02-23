Cloud PBX Market Share, Emerging Technologies, Industrial Insights, Future Trends and Industry Segments Poised For Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Cloud for PBX Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

A Cloud PBX is a part of cloud computing. Cloud Computing refers to the act of storing and accessing data over the Internet rather than on a computer or other hard drive. PBX stands for Public Branch Exchange. A PBX is the technology behind a telephone provider’s ability to route calls. The combination of cloud and PBX is simply a phone system based over the Internet which is also referred to as an Internet-based or VoIP phone system.

In the past few years, many IT companies are adopting cloud computing in their network infrastructure for the better and efficient work balance. Cloud PBX not only reduces the complexity in the available networks but also helps allows the cloud service providers to host multiple number of virtual networks without any need of common separation isolation methods.

A cloud-based phone system has a cost advantage in overall up-front costs. The service fees for a cloud-based system are the key cost factor, while eliminating the cost of phone lines, hardware and software upgrades, and the redeployment of IT staff to manage other parts of business. A cloud-based helps alleviate the cost burden. Operations and administration hold the biggest cost savings for a cloud-based phone system over an on-site PBX.

Now a days there is need of integrating CRMs with cloud PBX software to help streamline the business operations. In some cases if the cloud PBX software is not set up properly integration of the PBX system with CRM has a problem. There is a need for separate integration specific software for integrating the cloud PBX systems. Now a days each customer site has unique needs, so providers have to deal with a lot of customization. At the same time, it’s a big ask to have an offering that is actually compatible with each one. This leads to slow customer turn ups and ongoing issues if the cloud PBX product doesn’t fit the customer site.

Global Cloud PBX Market – Segments

The global Cloud PBX Market is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of the report;

By services : Managed, Professional, Network, IT & Cloud among others.

: Managed, Professional, Network, IT & Cloud among others. By Organization Size : SME, and large enterprises.

: SME, and large enterprises. By End-users : BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Real Estate among others.

: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Real Estate among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

The subsegment large enterprises is dominating the market by organization size. The segment is estimated to reach USD 3,699.61 Mn. by 2023 with a whopping CAGR of 23.65% from 2017 to 2023.

The subsegment professional service is leading the market of Cloud PBX by services. The segment acquired 28% of the total market share, in the year 2017.

The subsegment Healthcare dominated the market of Cloud PBX, by End-users in the year 2017.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Cloud for PBX Market are – Microsoft Corporation(Skype) (U.S), Nextiva Inc.(U.S), RingCentral Inc.(U.S), , Avaya Inc.(U.S), Barracuda Networks Inc. (CudaTel) (U.S), , Vonage America Inc.(U.S), Cisco system Inc.(U.S), D-Link System Inc. (Taiwan), Allworx Corporations (U.S), BullsEye Telecom Inc (U.S), Mitel Networks Inc. (Canada), MegaPath Inc.(U.S), NEC Corporation (Japan) and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others

Global Cloud PBX Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region accounted for the leading market for the cloud PBX, globally, acquiring the largest as in 40.80% of the market share, and evaluating at USD 604.04 Mn. in the year 2017. Furthermore, owing to the factors such as the high adoption of cloud technology, the presence of large IT market, and well-developed cloud data centers, the region is expected to account for a significant monetarily growth by 2023.

The European region has acquired the next largest market share in the global cloud PBX market. The resurging economy in the region is undoubtedly contributing to the market growth significantly, augmenting the uptake of this Cloud PBX across the region. Attributing to the increased adoption of cloud technology and significant technological advancements alongside the increasing number of SMEs in the region, the Europe cloud PBX market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for the cloud PBX, globally. The separation of services from hardware by cloud PBX is fostering the market in the region. Moreover, factors such as increasing urbanization & growing healthcare sector coupled with the improving economy in the region, foster the market growth.

China dominated the market of Cloud PBX in the Asia Pacific region with 24.09% of the market share, valuing at USD 53.21 Mn. in the year 2017. The Asia-Pacific market for Cloud PBX is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

