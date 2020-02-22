Cloud Object Storage Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The Cloud Object Storage Market is segmented on the basis of service, organization size, cloud deployment and end-user. By cloud deployment it consists of public, private and hybrid. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

IBM Corporation a prominent player in cloud object storage market offers widest and most flexible ranges of object storage solutions in the industry. It enable enterprises by allowing them to select the deployment option that meets their needs, including public, dedicated and hybrid cloud or on-premises solutions. Hewlett-Packard Enterprises a major player in cloud storage market has designed cloud object storage technology for ultra-high durability of the data that is available for immediate retrieval. Every object is copied three times and stored in physically separate availability zones. HP Cloud Object Storage is powered by Open Stack technology and runs on high-performance HP servers.

The major growth driver of cloud object storage market includes growing demand for technologically upgraded services, growing expansion of professional and managed services and increasing awareness about cost-effective cloud services among others.

The cloud object storage market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4202

Major Key Players:

Dell EMC (U.S.)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Caringo Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

Datadirect Networks (U.S.)

Netapp, Inc. (U.S.)

International Data Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

Market Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for Cloud Object Storage Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to adoption of advanced marketing techniques in enhancing business and increase adoption of analytics by organization in cloud marketing platform. North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technological implementation in numerous vertical. European region is also gaining growth owing to growing demand from citizens and huge investment by enterprise in cloud object storage market.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing player in the cloud object storage market owing to advanced technological development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion, industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of cloud Object Storage market in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing IT network in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market from the region.

Cloud Object Storage Market Segmentation:

Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies.

It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Browse Full PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/cloud-object-storage-market

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued….

List of Tables

Table 1 Cloud Object Storage Market, By Service

Table 2 Cloud Object Storage Market, By Organization Size

Table 3 Cloud Object Storage Market, By Cloud Deployment

Continued….

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-object-storage-market-4202

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Cloud Object Storage Market: By Service (%)

Figure 3 Cloud Object Storage Market: By Organization Size (%)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]