Cloud Object Storage 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 6 billion and Growing at CAGR of 14% by 2023

Description:-

This report analyzes the cloud object storage market by service (professional service, managed service), by organization size (large enterprises, small and medium enterprises), by cloud deployment (public, hybrid), by end-user (social media platforms); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The cloud object storage market is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in cloud object storage market include:

• Dell EMC (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• Caringo Inc. (U.S.)

• Hitachi Data Systems (U.S.)

• Datadirect Networks (U.S.)

• Netapp, Inc. (U.S.)

• International Data Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

On the basis of service, the cloud object storage market has been categorized into the following segments:

Professional Service

• Managed Service

On the basis of organization size, the cloud object storage market has been categorized into the following segments:

Large Enterprises

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

On the basis of cloud deployment, the cloud object storage market has been categorized into the following segments:

Public

• Hybrid

On the basis of end-user, the cloud object storage market has been categorized into the following segments:

Social Media Platforms

…….

