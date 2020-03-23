Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is an area of computer science and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data.

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

In 2018, the global Cloud Natural Language Processing market size was 1760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Natural Language Processing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Natural Language Processing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M Company

Apple

Amazon Webrvices

Baidu

Convergys Corporation

Digital Reasoning Systems

Dolbey Systems

Facebook

Fuji Xerox

Google

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Interactions

Lexalytics

Microsoft Corporation

Netbase Solution

Nuance Communications

SAP

SAS Institute

Verint Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rulebased

Statistical

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Extraction

Machine Translation

Processing and Visualization

Question Answering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rulebased

1.4.3 Statistical

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Information Extraction

1.5.3 Machine Translation

1.5.4 Processing and Visualization

1.5.5 Question Answering

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Natural Language Processing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Natural Language Processing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud Natural Language Processing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud Natural Language Processing Market Size by Application

……Continued

