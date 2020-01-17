Cloud Natural Language Processing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

NLP is a way for computers to analyze, understand, and derive meaning from human language in a smart and useful way. By utilizing NLP, developers can organize and structure knowledge to perform tasks such as automatic summarization, translation, named entity recognition, relationship extraction, sentiment analysis, speech recognition, and topic segmentation.

The global Cloud Natural Language Processing market is valued at 1760 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1760 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Natural Language Processing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud Natural Language Processing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Natural Language Processing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3M Company

Apple Inc

Amazon Web Services

Baidu Inc.

Convergys Corporation

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Dolbey Systems Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Fuji Xerox

Google Inc.

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Interactions LLC

Lexalytics Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netbase Solution

Nuance Communications

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rulebased

Statistical

Hybrid

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Information Extraction

Machine Translation

Processing and Visualization

Question Answering

Others

