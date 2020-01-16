Cloud Migration Services 2018 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Cloud Migration Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Migration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Migration Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Racemi
DXC Technology
NTT DATA
Paradiso
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Mindtree
Accenture
RiverMeadow Software
Synoptek
Wanstor
DBAK
Deloitte
Goyello Group
ServerGuy
AppDynamics
VASSIT
WSM
Cloud Spectator
Netfast
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Integration
Application Management & Monitoring
Disaster Recovery
Application Load & Testing
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
