CLOUD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Cloud Management Software Market:
Executive Summary
The key players covered in this study
- Wrike
- IBM Cloud Orchestrator
- Apache CloudStack
- Symantec Web and Cloud Security
- ManageEngine Applications Manager
- AppFormix
- ServiceNow Cloud Management
- OpenStack
- Centrify Application Services
- Cloud Lifecycle Management
- MultCloud
- Bitium
- Zoolz Intelligent Cloud
- RightScale Cloud Management
- Microsoft Azure Cost Management
- CloudHealth
- Cloudcraft
- Morpheus
- Cloudify
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud Based
- Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Cloud Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Cloud Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Management Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Management Software Market Size
2.2 Cloud Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Management Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cloud Management Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Wrike
12.1.1 Wrike Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Wrike Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Wrike Recent Development
12.2 IBM Cloud Orchestrator
12.2.1 IBM Cloud Orchestrator Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Cloud Orchestrator Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Cloud Orchestrator Recent Development
12.3 Apache CloudStack
12.3.1 Apache CloudStack Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Apache CloudStack Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Apache CloudStack Recent Development
12.4 Symantec Web and Cloud Security
12.4.1 Symantec Web and Cloud Security Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Symantec Web and Cloud Security Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Symantec Web and Cloud Security Recent Development
12.5 ManageEngine Applications Manager
12.5.1 ManageEngine Applications Manager Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 ManageEngine Applications Manager Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ManageEngine Applications Manager Recent Development
12.6 AppFormix
12.6.1 AppFormix Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 AppFormix Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AppFormix Recent Development
12.7 ServiceNow Cloud Management
12.7.1 ServiceNow Cloud Management Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 ServiceNow Cloud Management Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ServiceNow Cloud Management Recent Development
12.8 OpenStack
12.8.1 OpenStack Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 OpenStack Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 OpenStack Recent Development
12.9 Centrify Application Services
12.9.1 Centrify Application Services Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Centrify Application Services Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Centrify Application Services Recent Development
12.10 Cloud Lifecycle Management
12.10.1 Cloud Lifecycle Management Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Cloud Lifecycle Management Revenue in Cloud Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Cloud Lifecycle Management Recent Development
12.11 MultCloud
12.12 Bitium
12.13 Zoolz Intelligent Cloud
12.14 RightScale Cloud Management
12.15 Microsoft Azure Cost Management
12.16 CloudHealth
12.17 Cloudcraft
12.18 Morpheus
12.19 Cloudify
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
