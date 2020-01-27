Cloud Managed Services Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2027

The study of the Cloud Managed Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

MarketResearchReports.biz has recently announced the addition of a market research report that presents a thorough account of the growth prospects of the global cloud managed services market. The report is titled “Cloud Managed Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027.” According to the report, the massive rise in demand for cloud-based mobility services across the globe is one of the leading factors boosting the cloud managed services market. A vast rise in deployment of cloud managed services has been observed in the globe in the past few years, facilitating improvement in the information and technology (IT) infrastructure.

The trend is likely to remain strong in the near future as well as consumers realize the myriad benefits offered by managed cloud services such as third-party monitoring and maintenance aimed at preventing potential disruptions in system accessibility. Managed cloud services also help improving uptime, which boosts employee efficiency, and thereby the company profitability.

Owing to their obvious benefits, cloud managed services are fast replacing conventional services. The transition also helps companies in reducing IT costs and risk sharing. Driven by these factors, the market is expected to show robust growth in the near future. In addition, cloud managed services are also likely to benefit from their positive impact on bringing down capital expenditure for organizations. This expected to fuel the demand for cloud managed services in the near future as well.

Despite these factors, the market is likely to suffer the brunt of privacy issues and security concerns often associated with the deployment of cloud managed services. Other concerns inhibiting the market’s growth are high time consumed for processing data, need for high bandwidth data, and existing inefficiencies in cloud managed service models. Nevertheless, with significant developments in cars and the rising proliferation of enterprise mobility management and IoT, the market will witness favorable opportunities for the growth in the forthcoming years.

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominates the global cloud managed services market and is expected to continue holding dominance in the market through the report’s forecast period. The high adoption of cloud-based managed mobility services and existence of a large consumer group will help the cloud managed services market continue expanding in North America. Besides this, the market will witness lucrative opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global cloud managed services market are IBM Corporation, Ericsson AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies, Accenture PLC, and Fujitsu Ltd. Furthermore, to offer a strong understanding regarding the competitive analysis of the global cloud managed services market, the research study has highlighted the company profiles and their product portfolio. In addition, the marketing tactics and business strategies adopted by the players have been included to guide the new entrants of the global market.

Cloud Managed Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of services:

Managed network services

Managed security services

IT infrastructure management services

Managed mobility

Cloud managed applications service

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cloud Managed Services Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Cloud Managed Services Market includes development in the following regions:

North America

By US

By Canada

Latin America

By Brazil

By Mexico

By Others

Europe

By U.K.

By France

By Germany

By Poland

By Russia

Asia Pacific

By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

By Greater China

By India

By ASEAN

By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

By GCC Countries

By Other Middle East

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

