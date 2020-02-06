Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Key Trends Forecasts 2024

Cloud Infrastructure Testing Industry 2019

Description:-

Cloud infrastructure testing involves testing of physical and virtual components like network, storage, virtualization and operating stytem. It ensures the security of data and performance of the application deployed on the cloud. Clients using cloud-based solutions are opting for testing services to avoid technical glitches that can hamper the performance of IT infrastructure. Technical glitches not only hamper the business performance of client firms but also reduce operational efficiency and incur cost to the firms.

Scope of the Report:

Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is relatively concentrated; industry vendors are mostly in the USA and Europe. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, as well as rising funding. Among them, Compuware is the world leading player in the global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market with the market share of 20.147% in 2017, in terms of revenue.

The global Cloud Infrastructure Testing market is valued at 1700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Infrastructure Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud Infrastructure Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Infrastructure Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Compuware

Akamai

Spirent Communications

Ixia

Infosys

Huawei

Wipro

Insuper

Apica

Cloud Harmony

Core Cloud Inspect

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Server

Storage

Virtualization

Operating System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Government

Hospitality

Education

Public Sector and Utilities

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Infrastructure Testing

1.2 Classification of Cloud Infrastructure Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Server

1.2.4 Storage

1.2.5 Virtualization

1.2.6 Operating System

1.3 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.3.3 Telecom and IT

1.3.4 Government

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Public Sector and Utilities

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud Infrastructure Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud Infrastructure Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud Infrastructure Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud Infrastructure Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud Infrastructure Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud Infrastructure Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cloud Infrastructure Testing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Compuware

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Infrastructure Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Compuware Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Akamai

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cloud Infrastructure Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Akamai Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Spirent Communications

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cloud Infrastructure Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Spirent Communications Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Ixia

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cloud Infrastructure Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ixia Cloud Infrastructure Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

