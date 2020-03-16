Cloud Identity And Access Management : Market Demand, Growth Analysis & Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, June 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — This report studies the global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
CA Technologies
IBM Corporation
EMC Corporation
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Dell Inc
Okta
Sailpoint Technologies Inc
Onelogin Inc
Ping Identity Corporation
Centrify Corporation
Google
Amazon
Alibaba
Taleo
Salesforce
Workday
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access Management
User provisioning
Single Sign-On (SSO)
Directories
Password Management
Market segment by Application, Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) can be split into
Small Business(1-50)
Business(51-200)
Large Business(Above 200)
Government
Hospital/School
Table of Contents
Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM)
1.1 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market by Type
1.3.1 Access Management
1.3.2 User provisioning
1.3.3 Single Sign-On (SSO)
1.3.4 Directories
1.3.5 Password Management
1.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small Business(1-50)
1.4.2 Business(51-200)
1.4.3 Large Business(Above 200)
1.4.4 Government
1.4.5 Hospital/School
2 Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 CA Technologies
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IBM Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 EMC Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Intel Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Microsoft Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Dell Inc
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Okta
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sailpoint Technologies Inc
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Onelogin Inc
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Ping Identity Corporation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Centrify Corporation
3.12 Google
3.13 Amazon
3.14 Alibaba
3.15 Taleo
3.16 Salesforce
3.17 Workday
4 Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM)
5 United States Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Cloud Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
