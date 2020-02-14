Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Increasing demand with leading player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The report “Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: Snapshot

The identity and access management, which is even known as identity management, is a business and security discipline in computer security. It helps the right person to access the right resources, at the correct times, and for the valid reasons. It comprise of firm’s technologies and policies for observing the digital and electronic identities. These products are majorly dependent on access control based on role, and enable the individual to carry out a task as per the defined role in the company.

The IAM system is gaining importance in the form of automated mode for capturing, initiation, managing user identities, and recording. The coordination of IAM framework onto cloud engineering is gaining traction in industry search for adaptable and scalable IAM stages. Cloud IAM can be delivered on various stages- private, public, or a mix of the two. IAM facilitated on cloud have been progressively promoted by the popularity of SaaS applications since past few years.

The global cloud identity access management market is receiving generous rewards of the expansion of cloud processing applications in the companies. The increasing demand for pocket-friendly, flexible, and scalable IAM has stirred the adoption of IAM facilitated on different kinds of cloud stages. The market is particularly profiting by the broadly developing popularity of SaaS models across medium and small scale industries. The developing demand for multifaceted approval just as the considerable requirement for de-provisioning and provisioning of clients’ access are significant drivers adding to the quality of the market.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Overview

Cloud IAM are gaining increased traction in end-use industries, offering several benefits such as identity synchronization and provisioning, federation service, customer identity management, and single sign-on (SSO) features. Their adoption has helped enterprises reduce the cost and complexity in managing access controls and compliance for users. Equipped with robust application interfaces, cloud IAM enable custom integrations capabilities for businesses of different types.

The report offers a holistic insight into the key growth drivers, notable adoption trends, strategic landscape, and major technological innovations. The findings sheds light on emerging opportunities and lucrative avenues in various regions, proving indispensable for impactful strategy formulation.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Trends and Opportunities

In the coming years, IAM is expected to witness burgeoning demand for distributed software applications across industries. This is a noteworthy trend likely to open lucrative avenues in the market. The key role played by cloud IAM in mobile computing programs is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the cloud IAM market. The rising popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises in developing and developed countries is a notable trend catalyzing the demand for IAM.

However, security concerns in the sophisticated cloud IAM may act as crippling bottlenecks for market players, if not adequately and timely addressed. The rising complexity of cyberattacks on cloud-based platforms is another restraining factor. However, the ever-increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies will persuade companies develop more secure solutions. The advent of database integrated solutions by cloud IAM providers is an exciting development in the market.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market: Regional Outlook

On a geographic front, numerous emerging economies in the various developing and developed regions are potentially lucrative markets for cloud IAM. Several developing countries in Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to witness widespread demand for of cloud IAM. In these regions, the wide uptake of cloud-hosted technologies among enterprises in industries, such as government, sports, media and entertainment, is a notable trend contributing to the overall global revenues. North America is also a prominent market for cloud IAM, fueled by the substantial appetite for next-generation IAM solution in organizations.

Companies mentioned in the report

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the profile of market players, their key offerings, innovative launches, and the strategies adopted by them to get a firm foothold in the cloud identity and access management market. Prominent players include IAM Technology Group Ltd., International Business Machine (IBM) Corp., Okta, Inc., SAP SE, Auth0, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation, Google LLC, and Micro Focus.

