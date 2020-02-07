CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 24.73% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Cloud Identity and Access Management Market 2017
IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.
Cloud IAM enables cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) to manage digital identities on the cloud. Providers of these solutions charge a subscription fee for maintaining, monitoring, and upgrading services, including training and support.
The analysts forecast the global cloud IAM market to grow at a CAGR of 24.73% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud IAM market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IAM solutions hosted on both private, public, and hybrid cloud deployed as software as a service (SaaS). The report considers licensed suites on both fixed and pay-per-use bases.
The market is divided into the following segments based on region:
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• Latin America
• MEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/310205-global-cloud-identity-and-access-management-market-2016-2020
The report, Global Cloud IAM Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• CA Technologies
• Dell
• IBM
• Ping Identity
• SailPoint Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Bitium
• Centrify
• Covisint
• Exostar
• Fisher International
• Ilantus Technologies
• iWelcome
• Microsoft
• Okta
• OneLogin
• Oracle
• Salesforce
• SAP
• Simeio Solutions
Market driver
• Increased demand from BFSI sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Concerns over data security
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emergence of IaaS and on-demand cloud providers
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/310205-global-cloud-identity-and-access-management-market-2016-2020
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Key findings
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market description
• Components of IAM
• Features of on-premises vs. cloud-based IAM deployment models
• Advantages of cloud IAM
• Identity-related threats
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global cloud IAM market
PART 07: Product life cycle analysis
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global cloud IAM market by region
• Geographical segmentation of global cloud IAM market by revenue
PART 09: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria for cloud IAM
PART 10: Market drivers
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Vendor analysis
• Competitive scenario
• Five forces analysis
• Product offerings
• Features of products offered and geographical presence
• Price comparison of product offerings
• Vendor solutions
• Vendor highlights
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com