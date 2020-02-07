CLOUD IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 24.73% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Cloud Identity and Access Management Market 2017

IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

Cloud IAM enables cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) to manage digital identities on the cloud. Providers of these solutions charge a subscription fee for maintaining, monitoring, and upgrading services, including training and support.

The analysts forecast the global cloud IAM market to grow at a CAGR of 24.73% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud IAM market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of IAM solutions hosted on both private, public, and hybrid cloud deployed as software as a service (SaaS). The report considers licensed suites on both fixed and pay-per-use bases.

The market is divided into the following segments based on region:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/310205-global-cloud-identity-and-access-management-market-2016-2020

The report, Global Cloud IAM Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CA Technologies

• Dell

• IBM

• Ping Identity

• SailPoint Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Bitium

• Centrify

• Covisint

• Exostar

• Fisher International

• Ilantus Technologies

• iWelcome

• Microsoft

• Okta

• OneLogin

• Oracle

• Salesforce

• SAP

• Simeio Solutions

Market driver

• Increased demand from BFSI sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Concerns over data security

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of IaaS and on-demand cloud providers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/310205-global-cloud-identity-and-access-management-market-2016-2020

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Key findings

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market description

• Components of IAM

• Features of on-premises vs. cloud-based IAM deployment models

• Advantages of cloud IAM

• Identity-related threats

PART 06: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global cloud IAM market

PART 07: Product life cycle analysis

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global cloud IAM market by region

• Geographical segmentation of global cloud IAM market by revenue

PART 09: Buying criteria

• Buying criteria for cloud IAM

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends



PART 15: Vendor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Five forces analysis

• Product offerings

• Features of products offered and geographical presence

• Price comparison of product offerings

• Vendor solutions

• Vendor highlights

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com