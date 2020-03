Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Global Market 2019-2025: IBM, Microsoft, Dell Secure Works, Oracle

Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market 2018Identity access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. Cloud IAM service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education, and others. Cloud IAM services help various industrial verticals to manage security by permitting employee access with a user provision, multi-factor authentication, access management, directory management and few other services, thereby preventing the misuse of financial and corporate data. Hence, cloud IAM services are being widely adopted by large organizations, SMBs, and government agencies. Other features of cloud IAM such as single sign-on, access management, and other services, are less effective without user provisioning. However, multi-factor authentication would grow rapidly in the years to come owing to increasing demand for strong authentication. Cloud identity access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. At present, integration of IAM with the cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. A well-designed cloud IAM system helps to prevent data security breach and thereby reduces the possible financial loss due to the same.In 2018, the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market size was 700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4510 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3623280-global-cloud-identity-access-management-iam-market-size

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

CA

Dell Secure Works

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Company

Sailpoint Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi-Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment