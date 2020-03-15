Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Global Market 2019-2025: IBM, Microsoft, Dell Secure Works, Oracle

Identity access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. Cloud IAM service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education, and others. Cloud IAM services help various industrial verticals to manage security by permitting employee access with a user provision, multi-factor authentication, access management, directory management and few other services, thereby preventing the misuse of financial and corporate data. Hence, cloud IAM services are being widely adopted by large organizations, SMBs, and government agencies. Other features of cloud IAM such as single sign-on, access management, and other services, are less effective without user provisioning. However, multi-factor authentication would grow rapidly in the years to come owing to increasing demand for strong authentication. Cloud identity access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. At present, integration of IAM with the cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security. Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. A well-designed cloud IAM system helps to prevent data security breach and thereby reduces the possible financial loss due to the same.
In 2018, the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market size was 700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4510 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
CA
Dell Secure Works
Oracle Corporation
Intel Corporation
EMC Corporation
Hewlett Packard Company
Sailpoint Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
User Provisioning
Access Management
Multi-Factor Authentication
Single Sign-on
Directory Services
Password Management
Governance & Compliance Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Education
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 User Provisioning
1.4.3 Access Management
1.4.4 Multi-Factor Authentication
1.4.5 Single Sign-on
1.4.6 Directory Services
1.4.7 Password Management
1.4.8 Governance & Compliance Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT & Telecommunication
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Size
2.2 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 CA
12.3.1 CA Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.3.4 CA Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 CA Recent Development
12.4 Dell Secure Works
12.4.1 Dell Secure Works Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.4.4 Dell Secure Works Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Dell Secure Works Recent Development
12.5 Oracle Corporation
12.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Intel Corporation
12.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.7 EMC Corporation
12.7.1 EMC Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Introduction
12.7.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development
Continued…..
