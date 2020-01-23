Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2025

High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the cloud has reached the mainstream and is currently a hot topic in the research community and the industry.

The major factors driving the growth of cloud HPC market are – complex applications management, emergence of big data market, and adoption of pay-as-you-go model. High performance computing involves the computation of complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, financial quantitative analysis, seismic analysis, and genome analysis that are related to weather forecasting, climate change, and space exploration. Cloud HPC assists in the computation of these complex applications by offering an advanced computing environment. Furthermore, with the benefits of pay-as-you-go model adoption, both SMBs and large enterprises are willing to spend more on cloud HPC.

In 2018, the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market size was 4460 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

Adaptive Computing

Gompute

Univa Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HPC IaaS

HPC PaaS

Data Organization and Workload Management

Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

Professional Service

Managed Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.