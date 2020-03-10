Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Microsoft
Google
Dell
Amazon Web Services
Intel
Penguin Computing
Sabalcore Computing
Adaptive Computing
Gompute
Univa
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud HPC
Private Cloud HPC
Hybrid Cloud HPC
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
Large Enterprises
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC)
1.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Type
1.3.1 Public Cloud HPC
1.3.2 Private Cloud HPC
1.3.3 Hybrid Cloud HPC
1.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
1.4.2 Large Enterprises
2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Microsoft
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Google
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Dell
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Amazon Web Services
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Intel
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Penguin Computing
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Sabalcore Computing
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Adaptive Computing
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Gompute
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Univa
4 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC)
