Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the cloud has reached the mainstream and is currently a hot topic in the research community and the industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major factors driving the growth of cloud HPC market are – complex applications management, emergence of big data market, and adoption of pay-as-you-go model. High performance computing involves the computation of complex applications such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, financial quantitative analysis, seismic analysis, and genome analysis that are related to weather forecasting, climate change, and space exploration. Cloud HPC assists in the computation of these complex applications by offering an advanced computing environment. Furthermore, with the benefits of pay-as-you-go model adoption, both SMBs and large enterprises are willing to spend more on cloud HPC.

The global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market is valued at 4460 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 13200 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

Adaptive Computing

Gompute

Univa Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

HPC IaaS

HPC PaaS

Data Organization and Workload Management

Clustering Software and Analytics Tool

Professional Service

Managed Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

