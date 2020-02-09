Cloud GIS 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud GIS – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.
Description:
Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.
The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.
The rise of Cloud Computing is making notable change in various areas of information technology. GIS technology users are one of the first customers to explore the cloud-based applications and its benefits. Users take the advantage of sharing spatial data and applications using the cloud. Therefore massive spatial data storages fit into cloud instead of transferring the data via the network.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud GIS market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1440 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud GIS business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud GIS market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ESRI
Google Maps (Google)
Bing Maps (Microsoft)
SuperMap
Zondy Crber
GeoStar
Hexagon Geospatial
CARTO
GIS Cloud
This study considers the Cloud GIS value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
SaaS
PaaS
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Government
Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Cloud GIS Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud GIS Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cloud GIS Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cloud GIS Segment by Type
2.2.1 SaaS
2.2.2 PaaS
2.2.3 IaaS
2.3 Cloud GIS Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cloud GIS Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cloud GIS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cloud GIS Segment by Application
2.4.1 Government
2.4.2 Enterprises
2.5 Cloud GIS Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cloud GIS Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cloud GIS Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
……..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 ESRI
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.1.3 ESRI Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 ESRI News
11.2 Google Maps (Google)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.2.3 Google Maps (Google) Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Google Maps (Google) News
11.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.3.3 Bing Maps (Microsoft) Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bing Maps (Microsoft) News
11.4 SuperMap
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.4.3 SuperMap Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SuperMap News
11.5 Zondy Crber
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.5.3 Zondy Crber Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Zondy Crber News
11.6 GeoStar
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.6.3 GeoStar Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 GeoStar News
11.7 Hexagon Geospatial
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.7.3 Hexagon Geospatial Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Hexagon Geospatial News
11.8 CARTO
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.8.3 CARTO Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 CARTO News
11.9 GIS Cloud
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cloud GIS Product Offered
11.9.3 GIS Cloud Cloud GIS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 GIS Cloud News
Continued…..
