Cloud Gaming In Asia Pacific Market 2019 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Cloud Gaming In Asia Pacific Industry 2019

Cloud gaming or gaming on demand is an online gaming that offers frictionless and direct playability. Basically, there are two types of cloud gaming – file streaming and video streaming. At present, Asia Pacific is set to be the most attractive destination for business expansion/investment for key stakeholders across the globe. The increasing internet dependent population, government initiatives, rising FDI, and economic growth are few factors that are making Asia Pacific an emerging market for all kind of players. Over the past few years, the cloud gaming has seen a positive growth mainly driven by the increase in the online gamers in the region and improved gaming technology by the companies. The market is witnessing an increased adoption of next generation technologies and the ever-increasing popularity of PCs and electronic devices are also supporting the cloud gaming market in the region.

Currently, although the cloud gaming market is at an emerging stage, it is growing rapidly due to the increasing internet penetration, increase in the number of gamers, and rapidly growing smartphone shipments in the region. The cloud gaming market has brought great business growth opportunities for various stakeholders such as mobile operators, content providers, content publishers, mobile app developers, OEMs & network vendors, service providers, brands, advertisers, and investors. The Asia Pacific cloud gaming market is segmented into gaming audience, devices, technologies, and countries. The social media games and mobile games are contributing the major share to the overall market as these two channels consist of a huge customer base. The countries covered in the report are ANZ, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Others.

The “Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming” market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The increasing mobile and internet subscriber base, increase in the gaming audience, government initiatives related to infrastructure activities, increase in the development of new technologies, and decrease in piracy are the major drivers for the market growth. Further, the increasing growth rate of 3G and 4G technologies is expected to support the cloud gaming market growth in the region. The players included in the report are Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Samsung, LG, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

3.3.1 Smartphones and Tablets Gaming

3.3.2 PCs/Console Games/Smart TVs

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Definition – Infoholic Research

4.3 Market Trends and Impact

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Technology Roadmap

4.6 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Ecosystem

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Smartphones and electronic devices penetration

5.3.1.2 Increasing gaming audience

5.3.1.3 Low cost

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Lack of digital infrastructure

5.3.2.2 Supports only high-end smart devices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increase in the usage of cloud gamification

5.3.3.2 Cloud virtual gaming

5.3.3.3 Business opportunities in South-East Asian countries

5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5.3.5 Key Stakeholders

6 Gaming Audience: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

6.2 Social Gamers

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Analysis

6.3 Serious Gamers

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Analysis

6.4 Core Gamers

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Size and Analysis

7 Devices: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Smartphones

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.3 Smart TVs

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.4 Console Units

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.5 Tablets

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Market Size and Analysis

7.6 PCs

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Market Size and Analysis

Continued……

