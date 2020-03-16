Cloud Firewall Management Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025

Description:-

The cloud environment is considered by network and security administrators due to the lack of an updated firewall technology. Most of the public cloud firewalls are ordinary and offer little in terms of security configuration controls. With problems arising, developments have been made in the network to overcome the struggle with development & maintenance of network-based firewall rules set in the cloud. Currently, most of the vendors are trying to simplify firewall management and work on automation frameworks and platforms to help with rule management and monitoring. The cloud-based firewall provides secure cloud adoption and also provides inbound and outbound internet access via a secured hosted gateway. It offers scalability with a rise in bandwidth, high availability through a robust infrastructure and backup strategies in case of a site failure, and availability beyond boundaries of any single service provider’s network. The cloud firewall management is a very interesting topic among enterprise security architects and employees.

The “Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management” market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Some of the players included in the report are Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee, Fortinet, and Palo Alto Networks. The cloud firewall management is segmented by types, end-users, deployment models, and regions. North America holds the majority of the market as organizations in the region are investing in new technology. Europe is the second largest region and is expected to gain more market share by 2022. The Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa will be having higher growth rates compared to developed regions.

The network firewall segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead by 2022. This is followed by services segment which deals with support & maintenance, subscription, and professional services. The support & maintenance sub-segment holds the majority of the share as it includes support for channel partners and end-customers. In the end-user segment, BFSI, healthcare, and government entities hold the majority of the share due to the increase in the demand for cloud firewall.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Firewall Management” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

