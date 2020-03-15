Cloud Fax 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Description:-

Cloud Fax is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. It lets you send and receive faxes to and from anywhere in the world via email and is fully compatible with all email platforms. It is secure, reliable and eliminates the need for fax machines, toner, paper, fax servers or dedicated fax lines.

Scope of the Report:

Cloud Fax is mainly used by three groups: Individual and home office，Small and Medium Enterprises，Large Enterprises Issuers and Investors. And Large Enterprises are the most widely used group which takes up about 49.48% of the global market in 2016.

North America is the largest sales region of Cloud Fax market in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 56.91% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 22.26%.

North America is now the key developers of Cloud Fax market. There are several companies，such as OpenText，CenturyLink，eFax Corporate and TELUS.

The global Cloud Fax market is valued at 420 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 760 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Fax.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cloud Fax market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Fax market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

OpenText

CenturyLink

Esker

eFax Corporate

Concord

Biscom

Xmedius

TELUS

GFI Software

Integra

Retarus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fax from the Desktop

Fax from Email

Fax from Web

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individual and Home Office

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global

