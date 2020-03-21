Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Cloud computing is the use of computing resources that are delivered to customers with the help of Internet. The evolution of cloud computing has led to the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA) technologies. Cloud computing enables enterprises to use these technologies without having a deep understanding or expertise of how they function. Virtualization refers to the technique of creating a virtual version of the physical infrastructure and is the most popular among cloud-enabling technologies. It reduces IT costs and improves the agility of the business. After the emergence of cloud-enabling technologies, IT operations are being automated, and resources are being supplied on demand. SOA refers to a collection of services that can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions to enterprises. Advances in these technologies have led to the increased adoption of cloud-based services worldwide.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing adoption of cloud-based services. There is a trend among enterprises to adopt cloud-based services for at least one of the operational needs of their businesses. Cloud computing uses cloud-enabling technologies to simplify cloud operations for end-users. Increased adoption of these services by enterprises will lead to innovations in technologies that will make the cloud environment more efficient. Many vendors are focusing on improving their products to enhance cloud capabilities and remain competitive in the market. Virtualization offers a simplified platform to optimize IT resources by making them more scalable, which indirectly decreases the cost of adopting cloud technology. It also simplifies the delivery of services in cloud environments. SOA governance is a concept that allows organizations to explore SOA in accordance with government regulations. Increased complexity of business operations has resulted in the need for enhanced A&M techniques. Cloud-enabling technologies will continue to evolve in several areas including performance, availability, scalability, and security during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Cloud-enabling Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-enabling Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-enabling Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Citrix Systems

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Dell

Adaptive Computing

Brocade Communications Systems

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Infosys

NEC

Puppet

Red Hat

SAP

ServiceNow

Tata Consultancy Services

Veeam Software

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Automation

Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtualization

A&M Solutions

SOA Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Automation

1.4.3 Compliance Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Virtualization

1.5.3 A&M Solutions

1.5.4 SOA Solutions

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size

2.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud-enabling Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud-enabling Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cloud-enabling Technologies Market Size by Application

……Continued

