Cloud-enabling Technologies 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 16.60% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 16.60 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into the following: Virtualization, Automation and Management, and SOA.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38498-global-cloud-enabling-technologies-market-2015-2019

The report, the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Cloud-enabling Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Citrix Systems

• HP

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• VMware

Other Prominent Vendors

• Fujitsu

• Infosys

• ManageIQ

• Parallels

• Quest Software (Dell)

• RedHat

• SAP

Key Drivers

• Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Challenges

• Cloud Security Concerns

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Trends

• Software-defined Data Center

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38498-global-cloud-enabling-technologies-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product & Service Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Enabling Technologies

07.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market by Enabling Technologies

07.2 Virtualization Technologies Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Automated Computing Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 SOA Technologies Market

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Geographical Segmentation

08.1 Global Cloud-enabling Technologies Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014-2019

08.2 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market in the Americas

08.3 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market in the EMEA Region

08.4 Cloud-enabling Technologies Market in the APAC Region

09. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

16.2 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 BMC Software

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Business Overview

17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.1.6 Business Strategy

17.1.7 Recent Developments

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 CA Technologies

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Business Overview

17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

17.2.6 Business Strategy

17.2.7 Recent Developments

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued