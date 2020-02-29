Cloud Enablement Market Trends, Telco Strategies, growth opportunities and definition of hybrid cloud data center

It has been observed that, the global market for Cloud Enablement would be experiencing steady growth marked in million US$ by 2025. Such advancements can be attributed to the efforts put in by prime manufacturers operating in the global Cloud Enablement during the period 2019. All such statistics and figures are carefully enclosed in a recently uploaded research report titled “Cloud Enablement: Market Dynamics and Opportunities”, onto its broad online database. Readers are enlightened about different aspects associated to the global Cloud Enablement which covers growth rate, revenue share, geographical market share, sales channel and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Cloud Enablement: Market Dynamics and Opportunities

Summary

Cloud enablement refers to the use of IT infrastructure and/or services in order to leverage a flexible, scalable and on-demand IT environment. Cloud enablement has emerged as the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources – including hardware, software, platforms and app development tools. It provides users with a scalable, elastic, and on-demand approach to consuming IT, which is significantly more flexible, resource efficient and cost effective compared to traditional IT.

Driven by global market pressures surrounding security, performance, efficiency, and capability, the cloud enablement marketplace brings together a wide array of players spanning global hyper-scale public cloud players, server and networking hardware vendors, telecom operators, and software technology providers.

“Cloud Enablement: Market Dynamics and Opportunities”, a new Global Outlook Report, provides an executive-level overview with qualitative insights and analysis of cloud enablement technology and services market trends and strategies.

Key Findings

– Cloud enablement from a networking sense means that your connectivity to the cloud should be dynamic, automatic, and customizable on a per-app and per-cloud basis.

– Security is an integral element in cloud enablement for both regulatory reasons and to facilitate data privacy and integrity.

– Direct connect services allow enterprise clients to quickly establish pre-configured connections to major cloud providers.

Scope

– Framework, definition, and market drivers and inhibitors of the cloud enablement market.

– History of cloud computing, and definition of hybrid cloud data center.

– Marquee cloud enablement use cases.

– Summary of key findings and opportunities in the cloud enablement market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

List of Exhibits

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context

Defining Cloud Enablement

Cloud Enablement Technologies Overview

Enterprise Cloud Enablement: Drivers & Inhibitors

Cloud Enablement Use Cases Overview

Section 2: Cloud Enablement Themes

Cloud Enablement – Genesis and Timeline

Hybrid Cloud for Data Center Modernization and Extension

Driving Digital Transformation through Cloud Enablement

Cloud Enablement – DevOps Model

Connectivity for Enabling Cloud

Demystifying Cloud Enablement

Section 3: Cloud Enablement Case Studies

Oracle Cloud at Customer helps AT&T Modernize and Expand IT Footprint

Metasearch Provider InfoSpace Taps AWS Cloud to Run its Microsoft Stack

Kony Pivotus Microservices SaaS

Colt Spectrum 100G Flexible Bandwidth and Bandwidth-on-Demand

Large Retailer SD-WAN

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

Key Open Source Software (OSS) Cloud Technologies

Related Research

