Cloud Directory Services Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Cloud registry administrations is a cloud-based administrationused to approve, oversee, and verify client access to IT assets through gadget type, working framework, or with any electronic applications situated in cloud or on reason. This administration associates representatives and clients to IT assets, including web administrations, gadgets, and applications. Cloud index administrations verifies an association and oversees representatives by means of a solitary, brought together cloud-based client catalog.
In 2018, the global Cloud Directory Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Directory Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Directory Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
JumpCloud
Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)
Nimbus Logic
MiniOrange
Okta
Oracle
OneLogin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Monitoring and Support
Integration
Consulting Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Education
Retail
IT and Telecom
Logistics and Transportation
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
