Cloud Database Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

A cloud database is a database that typically runs on a cloud computing platform, access to it is provided as a service.
Database services take care of scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user.
Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.
In 2018, the global Cloud Database market size was 7630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 198000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 50.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Database development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Database Application Builder
Data Scaling and Replication
Backup and Recovery
Database Encryption
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Business
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Database development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Database are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
