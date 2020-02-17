CLOUD DATA LOSS PREVENTION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

In today’s world, huge amount of sensitive data such as customer financial information, patient health information, personal confidential documentation or intellectual property documents is moving to the cloud, but many enterprises lack policy controls for data stored in cloud services. Data loss prevention is a process of protecting sensitive data which is at rest, in-motion and endpoint to reduce the chances of data theft or unauthorized exposure. Cloud data loss prevention solutions protect enterprises that have adopted cloud storage. Cloud DLP solution ensure that data is encrypted and sent to authorized cloud applications. This solution offers a built in support for scanning and classifying sensitive data in cloud storage.

Factors such as increase focus of organizations to meet data regulations, compliance requirements for the data saved on public and private cloud and increasing instances of data breaches and cyber-attacks at various platforms are the factors driving the growth of cloud data loss prevention. Moreover, law enforcement agencies around the globe are promoting efficient and effective use of technology for protecting individual and organization data.

In 2017, the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CipherCloud

McAfee

Trustwave

Check Point Software Technologies

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Skyhigh Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Cisco Systems

Code Green Networks

Zecurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage DLP

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government And Defence

Manufacturing

Retail And Logistics

Energy And Utility

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Data Loss Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

