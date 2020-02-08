Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cloud Data Integration Market : Evolving Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The adoption of cloud-based solutions and services are considerably high, owing to various advantages such as easy accessibility to information, less infrastructure cost, and others.Cloud-based solutions are adopted by several industries, such as telecommunication, IT, and BFSI.In recent years, cloud integration has gained favor among organizations, corporations, and government agencies that implement SaaS (Software as a Service).Cloud computing is a vision that is increasingly turning to reality for many enterprises.



The major growth drivers of the Cloud Data Integration market include increasing demand cloud-based enterprise applications and increasing demand of cloud computing services. In addition, Use of Cloud Data Integration in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of Cloud Data Integration market. Advancements in industrial IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the Cloud Data Integration across the globe.

In 2018, the global Cloud Data Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Snaplogic

Microsoft

Talend

Software

SAP

Oracle

Informatica

IBM

Dell

G2 Crowd

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT And ITES

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

