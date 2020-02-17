CLOUD DATA INTEGRATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Integration development in United States, Europe and China.
The adoption of cloud-based solutions and services are considerably high, owing to various advantages such as easy accessibility to information, less infrastructure cost, and others. Cloud-based solutions are adopted by several industries, such as telecommunication, IT, and BFSI. In recent years, cloud integration has gained favor among organizations, corporations, and government agencies that implement SaaS (Software as a Service). Cloud computing is a vision that is increasingly turning to reality for many enterprises.
The major growth drivers of the Cloud Data Integration market include increasing demand cloud-based enterprise applications and increasing demand of cloud computing services. In addition, Use of Cloud Data Integration in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of Cloud Data Integration market. Advancements in industrial IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the Cloud Data Integration across the globe.
In 2017, the global Cloud Data Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Snaplogic
Microsoft
Talend
Software
SAP
Oracle
Informatica
IBM
Dell
G2 Crowd
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
IT And ITES
Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Data Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Data Integration development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Data Integration Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Data Integration Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT And ITES
1.5.6 Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Data Integration Market Size
2.2 Cloud Data Integration Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Data Integration Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Data Integration Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Data Integration Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Data Integration Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Data Integration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Data Integration Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Data Integration Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Data Integration Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Data Integration Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Snaplogic
12.1.1 Snaplogic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.1.4 Snaplogic Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Snaplogic Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Talend
12.3.1 Talend Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.3.4 Talend Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Talend Recent Development
12.4 Software
12.4.1 Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.4.4 Software Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Software Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 Informatica
12.7.1 Informatica Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.7.4 Informatica Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.8 IBM
12.8.1 IBM Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM Recent Development
12.9 Dell
12.9.1 Dell Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.9.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dell Recent Development
12.10 G2 Crowd
12.10.1 G2 Crowd Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Data Integration Introduction
12.10.4 G2 Crowd Revenue in Cloud Data Integration Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 G2 Crowd Recent Development
