Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Cloud computing describes wide range of useful services.

For example, cloud computing allows you to move compute and data services off-site to a location-transparent facility.

Cloud-based data can be made accessible via the Internet anytime, anywhere and is often less costly than locally hosted data.

To decide how you – or your organization – will use cloud computing to best advantage, it is important to understand the services that make up cloud computing.

The three major categories of services are Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud Computing Stack Layers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Computing Stack Layers market by product type and applications/end industries.

At present, the consumption market of Cloud Computing Stack Layers is concentrated in UK, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain and Russia. UK is the largest consumption area in the world, which occupied about 25.33% European market in 2016. The following areas are Germany and France.

The leading players in European market are Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google Cloud Platform, SAP, Rackspace, H&P Helion, OVH, Avaya and Oracle, which occupied about 75% market share in 2016.

Cloud Computing Stack Layers is mainly used for two applications: Commercial Use, Public Services, Other. And commercial use was the most widely used type which took up about 70% of the global total in 2016.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Google Cloud Platform

SAP

Rackspace

H&P Helion

OVH

Avaya

Oracle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sofrware as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Public Services

Others

