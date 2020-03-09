Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP AG

Dell

Carestream Health

Google

Yahoo

Amazon

Etelos

Enki Consulting

Akamai

Flexiant

Gogrid

Athenahealth

VMware

ClearData Networks

CareCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

PMS (Production Management System)

EMR

Online Sales

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

1.4.3 Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)

1.4.4 Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 PMS (Production Management System)

1.5.3 EMR

1.5.4 Online Sales

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size

2.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 SAP AG

12.6.1 SAP AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.6.4 SAP AG Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SAP AG Recent Development

12.7 Dell

12.7.1 Dell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dell Recent Development

12.8 Carestream Health

12.8.1 Carestream Health Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.8.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Carestream Health Recent Development

12.9 Google

12.9.1 Google Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction

12.9.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Google Recent Development

Continued…..



