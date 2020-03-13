Cloud Business Email Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, cloud business email market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the cloud business email market is the increasing adoption of cloud email with artificial intelligence and growing popularity of cloud based services. Growing demand for cloud based solutions is another major factor driving the growth of cloud business email market.

The global cloud business email market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the cloud business email market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of cloud business email market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like Google, Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing demand for software solutions across different business functions is expected to be one major factor for the growth of cloud business email market. Growing popularity of cloud computing is another major factor driving the growth of cloud business email market in the region.

In the global cloud business email market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, cloud business email market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for hosted cloud services by financial institutions and increasing demand for business analytics in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea and India. This is owing to the presence of key players like Fujitsu and Hitachi in the region.

The Cloud Business Email Market is growing rapidly over 11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 2.15 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Cloud Business Email Market Segmentation

The cloud business email market has been segmented on the basis of operating system, organization size and vertical. The organization size segment is broadly bifurcated into small and medium businesses and large enterprises. Large enterprises segment hold the largest market share of the cloud business email market. Whereas, the small and medium business segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Cloud Business Email Market are – Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus International PLC (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), J2 Global Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd. (Japan), GoDaddy, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud business email market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cloud business email market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing demand for business analytics and intelligence applications across various industry verticals in that region.

